Wembanyama ended Friday's 140-112 loss to Memphis with 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, six blocks and one steal across 31 minutes.
Wembanyama will be a reliable offensive weapon regardless of whether the Spurs lose or win games, and Friday's blowout defeat was perhaps the best example of how much of a stat-filling machine he can be in most contests. The star Frenchman has notched a double-double with at least two blocks in six of his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging a loaded stat line of 20.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
