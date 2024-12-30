Wembanyama accumulated 34 points (13-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Wembanyama bounced back from the 19-point effort he delivered in the Dec. 27 win over the Nets and once again reached the 30-point mark. The towering Frenchman has been on a tear in recent weeks and has scored at least 30 points in four of his last six appearances, a span in which he's averaging 32.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and an impressive 5.7 blocks per contest.