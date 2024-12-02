Wembanyama registered 34 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-125 victory over the Kings.

Wembanyama played a huge role in this tight win, showing an efficient touch from the field and looking absolutely dominant on both ends of the court. The star big man has racked up four double-doubles and one triple-double over his last eight contests while posting multiple blocks each time. That translates to a loaded stat line of 31.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in that stretch.