Jones was selected with the No. 26 pick by the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft before being dealt to the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones spent four years at Weber State and ended his final season with averages of 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 triples, 2.0 steals and 3.0 turnovers per contest on 48.9 percent shooting from the floor and 85.7 percent from the line. He'll compete with Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe for forward minutes in Oklahoma City, but he isn't likely to make much of an impact during his rookie season.