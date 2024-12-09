Valanciunas supplied 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies.
The Wizards have benefitted from Valanciunas' veteran presence this season, but the veteran center seems to jump from one sinking franchise to another. Still, his low rostership in DFS formats makes him a viable opportunity at center for those hunting for uniqueness in lineup builds. He's quietly accumulated seven double-doubles amid the team's struggles.
