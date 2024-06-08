We're drafting Rodgers as a mid-range QB2 in the double-digit rounds of one-quarterback leagues. Rodgers is expected to be fully recovered from his torn Achilles when the season starts, but he's still a 40-year-old QB who has thrown one pass in an NFL game in the last 18 months. That combined with an opening game at San Francisco means we really don't want to trust him as a starter at the beginning of the season. Still, with Garrett Wilson as his WR1, Breece Hall as a great pass-catching back, and the potential of Mike Williams and Malachi Corley, Rodgers does have some potential upside if he still has it. Pair him with someone you feel good about starting Week 1. If you draft Rodgers in a two-quarterback league, don't do so before Round 6, and make sure you prioritize QB3.