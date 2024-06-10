Thielen surprised many in 2023 when he jumped on the radar as one of the best early waiver wire adds. There were only 10 WRs who scored more Fantasy points than Thielen until Week 12 and he had three weekly finishes inside the top five at the WR position during that span. After Week 11, Thielen finished inside the top 36 at WR just twice and never scored double-digit Fantasy points in a single week (standard scoring). Now entering his age-34 season, Thielen has more competition for targets after the Panthers drafted WR Xavier Legette with their first-round pick and traded for Diontae Johnson. They're also undergoing a scheme change and new head coach Dave Canales will funnel some of those WR targets to the RB position. Thielen is a low-upside swing for the final rounds of your draft despite his strong start in 2023.