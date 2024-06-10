O'Connell will compete with Gardner Minshew for the Raiders' starting QB job this preseason. The two were eerily similar statistically in 2023 in completion rate, yards per attempt, TD rate, and even in average depth of throw and off-target rate. Unfortunately, neither was particularly effective compared to other quarterbacks around the league, though it's worth mentioning that O'Connell hit 20 or more Fantasy points in three of his final four games while Minshew went over 20 Fantasy points just three times all season with the Colts. Whoever wins the starting job will have the luxury of throwing to both Davante Adams and Brock Bowers, but neither one will be treated as anything more than a low-end No. 2 Fantasy QB. O'Connell will get picked in the middle rounds of two-QB drafts.