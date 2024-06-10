The Eagles drafted wide receivers in Round 5 and Round 6 of the 2024 NFL Draft and they couldn't look much different. Smith, the Round 5 pick, stands nine inches shorter than Johnny Wilson and weighs 40 pounds less. They'll both compete with Parris Campbell for WR3 snaps, though Smith will also be looking for a job as a returner. He did a little bit of everything in five years at Texas A&M with 2,407 yards receiving, 836 yards on punt returns, 405 yards rushing, and 360 yards on kickoff returns. We don't expect he'll matter in redraft this year, but we're willing to speculate in Dynasty with a pick after Round 4 in rookie-only drafts. If you're in a league that rewards return yards Smith could have slightly more value.