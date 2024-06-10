Robinson signed with the Giants this offseason, and he'll provide depth in the receiving corps if he makes the final roster. Robinson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Giants don't have a lot of stars at receiver with rookie Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt as the top four options, but all of them have more upside than Robinson, 30. He spent 2023 with the Steelers and averaged 3.7 PPR points per game, and Robinson has averaged 8.5 PPR points per game or less in each of the past three seasons for Chicago, the Rams and Pittsburgh. His best days are behind him, and Robinson is unlikely to make a Fantasy impact in 2024.