St. Brown has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he's worth drafting in Round 1 in all leagues. He should be considered a top-five wide receiver this year along with CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, and St. Brown can get drafted as high as No. 6 overall this season. In 2023, St. Brown averaged a career-high 20.7 PPR points per game, and he's scored at least 16.7 PPR points per game in each of the past two seasons. Over that span, St. Brown has averaged 155 targets, 113 catches, 1,338 yards and eight touchdowns, and he earned a huge raise this offseason with a four-year extension for $120 million, including $77 million guaranteed. Jared Goff should continue to lean on St. Brown in 2024, and he's a great player to select first on your Fantasy roster.