Gibson joined the Patriots in the offseason and it remains a bit of a mystery how the work will be divided between him and Rhamondre Stevenson. If the Patriots just divide the work based on past efficiency, Stevenson would be the early-downs back and Gibson would be the primary pass catcher. For his career, Gibson has averaged a full yard better per target than Stevenson, while Stevenson has been a half yard better per carry. The problem for both is that this is not projected to be a good offense and so it's hard to get too excited about anyone in a committee. With that in mind, we would prefer to wait until the double-digit rounds to draft Gibson in PPR. He'll need an injury to make you regret passing him up.