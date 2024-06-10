Mayfield had a major bounceback season in 2023 while finding an immediate rapport with Mike Evans. He finished the season averaging the 17th-most Fantasy points per game and will always be limited by the fact that he doesn't offer much of anything in the run game. Mayfield will benefit from having another offseason to improve his rapport with Evans and with Chris Godwin now one full year removed from an ACL tear and a hopefully healthier Tampa offensive line. Mayfield makes for a solid backup in one-QB leagues and a QB2 for two-QB and Superflex formats.