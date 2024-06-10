The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he will be Chicago's starter in Week 1. We like Williams as a potential starter in all one-quarterback leagues, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick. Williams is worth drafting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues as early as Round 3. He is stepping into a great situation with an outstanding receiving corps led by D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, fellow rookie Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. Williams was excellent at USC, where he passed for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns in the past two seasons. It might be safer to draft Williams as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in redraft leagues, but he could end up starting for your team sooner rather than later based on his potential, as well as the talent around him in Chicago. Williams is worth a first-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, and he could go as early as No. 1 overall in these formats for Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.