Watson is hopeful that the hamstring problems he's dealt with over the first two seasons of his career are behind him, and he can start playing at a high level in Year 3. When healthy, Watson could be the best receiver in Green Bay, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 7 in all leagues. Hamstring problems resulted in multi-game absences three times during Watson's first two NFL seasons, and he was also removed early from other contests with a concussion, chest injury, hip injury and back/chest injury. When healthy, Watson has produced some huge games, scoring at least 16.6 PPR points in seven of 23 games, and he has averaged at least 11.3 PPR points per game in each year of his career. The Packers have a loaded receiving corps with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, but Watson has the highest ceiling of the group. Hopefully, he can stay healthy for most of 2024, and this could be a breakout season for him in his third year.