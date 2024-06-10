The 49ers added Schrader as an undrafted free agent, giving them more depth at running back. Schrader was a stat machine at Truman State in 2021 before transferring to Missouri and leading the team in rushing for two years while also flashing some nice hands in the passing game. He's a good-sized back with experience in the zone-run scheme the 49ers use, but he's not a burner (4.61 in the 40-yard dash) and he'll also be 25 years old as a rookie. Schrader doesn't figure to be in the draft plans in seasonal leagues but could be worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts.