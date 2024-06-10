Expectations shouldn't be too lofty for Sutton even after his 2023 season when he scored 10 touchdowns. That's because Sutton failed to average even six targets per game in Denver's conservative offense and figures to be limited again in his opportunities in 2024. It doesn't help that Sutton missed offseason workouts over a contract dispute, nor is it a positive that he'll catch passes from a rookie -- even one that comes with a lot of collegiate experience like Bo Nix. Here's the reality: Sutton hasn't popped for over 12 PPR points per game since 2019, and even then it was 13.9. Unless Sutton's situation changes, think of him as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best worth grabbing in the middle rounds.