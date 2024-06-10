We're viewing Goedert as a borderline TE1 this season, worth a draft pick as early as Round 10 in redraft leagues. Goedert's skill-set in this offense should produce starter results, but injuries have impacted him each of the last two years, with his efficiency falling off a cliff in 2024. A fair expectation for Goedert in 2024 is somewhere around 10 Fantasy points per game, and if he happens to get a few more red-zone looks you could get upside beyond that. Goedert's true upside probably comes from an injury to A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. Without that it's hard to imagine him cracking the top five tight ends on a regular basis. Goedert is even more risky in Dynasty leagues because another injury at age 29 could sink what little value he has left.