If Darren Waller chooses to retire there will be a very interesting camp battle between Bellinger and Theo Johnson to be the Giants' TE1. Bellinger should have the early edge because of his experience in the system, but Johnson's upside is intoxicating. His 9.93 Relative Athletic Score ranks him as one of the most athletic tight ends ever to test at the combine. While Bellinger may be more prepared to help the team compete, but he played more than 80% of the team's offensive snaps in six games in a row in 2023 and totaled 138 yards in those two games. If Waller is at camp, you can ignore both of these guys in redraft.