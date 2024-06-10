Jones is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to be ready for the start of the season. While the Giants did bring in Drew Lock, we expect Jones to win the job if he's healthy. Still, we aren't particularly about excited about drafting Jones as anything more than a low-end QB2 or high-end QB3. Jones has averaged just 208 passing yards per game in his career and hasn't had more than 15 passing touchdowns in a season since his rookie year. The Giants are hoping the addition of potential superstar Malik Nabers will unlock Jones as a passer, but it is difficult to believe in that after 1,900 career attempts. The one place Jones does excel is as a runner, he's averaged 41.5 yards per game since Brian Daboll took over. That profile is more valuable in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown, but he's still just a QB2 in that scoring.