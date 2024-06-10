Slayton played 17 games last year and led the Giants in targets, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He also finished as WR45. With Malik Nabers moving into the clear WR1 role for New York, we don't see much of a reason to draft Slayton in most leagues. He'll be at best the No. 2 option for the Giants, and he may have competition for that role. His best format would be deeper Best Ball leagues where you don't have to choose the few weeks you should start him. Slayton is a free agent after this season so it's possible he lands in a better landing spot in 2025, which makes him a fine bench receiver in very deep Dynasty leagues.