Mooney left Chicago this offseason to sign in Atlanta on a three-year deal for $39 million, including $26 million guaranteed. The signing suggests Mooney will play a key role, and he's expected to start opposite Drake London, making him the expected No. 3 target in the passing game behind London and Kyle Pitts. You should plan on taking Mooney with a late-round flier in all leagues, and hopefully, he develops a quick rapport with Kirk Cousins. In Chicago, Mooney looked poised for stardom after a standout second year in 2021 with 81 catches, 1,055 yards, and four touchdowns on 140 targets. But injuries and a struggling passing game for the Bears never allowed Mooney to build off that campaign, and he averaged 8.5 PPR points per game or less in each of the past two seasons. The Falcons passing game is on the rise this year with the addition of Cousins, and Mooney should benefit, which should make him a surprise Fantasy option at the end of your bench.