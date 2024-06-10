You might lower expectations for Adams in 2024, but not to the point where you'll want to ignore him. Proof of his dynamite production came at the beginning and the end of last season: Adams did well in his first three games (25.1 PPR point average) before Jimmy Garoppolo got concussed, then the Raiders season fell apart and the offense struggled until the final four weeks when Aidan O'Connell got comfortable (19.7 PPR point average). The film will also show that Adams is still explosive, but he clearly needs adequate quarterback play. To that end, O'Connell will battle Gardner Minshew for the starting job this preseason. The two passers had nearly identical efficiency metrics in 2023 but neither one was particularly good, save for O'Connell in his last four. Even if O'Connell improved a little bit this offseason then he should earn the job and have a chance to help Adams achieve quality stats. And even if it's Minshew, at least you know he pushed Michael Pittman to a 16.5 PPR per-game average in his 12 complete games in Indy. Draft Adams with 16 PPR point expectations (probably closer to 9.5 non-PPR points) starting in late Round 2.