In the Rams last five meaningful games of 2023, Robinson averaged 12.9 PPR points on 5.7 targets. That's outstanding, especially for a third receiver. L.A. brought Robinson back this offseason and appear ready to let him work as the third option again. The Rams might trust him but Fantasy managers won't be since Robinson's track record has been much more bust than boom. He's actually a good late-round pick in Best Ball drafts since he should have a few big games this year, but those will be tough to predict, which is why it's reasonable for Robinson to go undrafted in all other formats.