Watson is expected to return in time for training camp after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 10 last year. As long as Watson is ready for Week 1, he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback worth drafting with a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Watson is worth a mid-round selection. In 2023, Watson appeared in six games, and he scored at least 22.6 Fantasy points in three of them. When healthy, he still has the potential to be among the best Fantasy quarterbacks, but no one is going to draft him as a No. 1 option. The good news for Watson is the Browns added Jerry Jeudy this offseason to an already quality receiving corps with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and David Njoku. And Watson can still be a decent rusher with at least 22 rushing yards in four of six games in 2023. If Watson can stay healthy all season, he could emerge as a potential starter in all leagues, and he's a cheap investment this year with a late-round pick in one-quarterback formats.