We're targeting Achane in Round 4 of full PPR leagues and we're ranking him as an RB2. But that fails to tell the story of one of the great wild cards of the 2024 Fantasy season. Achane was the most efficient running back in football last year, averaging 7.7 yards per touch and scoring once every 11.8 touches. We know there is some regression coming from those numbers; the mystery is how much his volume will make up for it. The four times he had more than 10 carries in 2023 were all blowouts and the Dolphins only gave him 20 combined touches in back-to-back must-win games to end the year. With Raheem Mostert back and Jaylen Wright added, it's fair to wonder if Achane sees a big increase in work. Still, his type of efficiency generally leads to more work and this offense gives him league-winning upside.