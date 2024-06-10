Johnson joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, and he could be the rare UDFA worth selecting late in rookie-only drafts. While Johnson did not test well, he brings a physicality at running back that was a signature trait of the longtime franchise back who left this offseason, Derrick Henry. Of course, that's about where the similarities end, as Henry is a far superior downhill runner. Still, Johnson should get the chance to compete for a spot on a wide-open depth chart for the Titans, which at least makes him worth monitoring in deep Dynasty leagues.