Wicks has the chance to be a vital part of Green Bay's passing attack this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. We like Wicks as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver entering the season, but hopefully, he can develop into something more. The problem is the Packers have a loaded receiving corps with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, and all three might be ahead of Wicks on the depth chart to open the year. He had a productive end to his rookie campaign, scoring at least 15.7 PPR points in three of his final four outings in the regular season. Most of that production came when Watson was sidelined, and Wicks was quiet in two playoff games with two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on four targets. We like stashing Wicks on our bench, and hopefully, he can emerge as a top-30 Fantasy receiver as the season goes on.