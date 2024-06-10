There is a lot of excitement surrounding London heading into his third season for two main reasons: The new offensive system he's playing in and the upgrade at quarterback going from Desmond Ridder to Kirk Cousins. In 2023 under Arthur Smith, London played just the 29th-most snaps among WRs and he had just the 33rd-most targets per game. Those numbers are expected to take a significant leap in 2024. The upgrade to Cousins is even more significant. Both Marcus Mariota and Ridder struggled with on-target passing rate, delivering the ball to all areas of the field and giving London the contested-catch opportunities his skill set demands. However, Cousins will need to turn London into the weekly WR1 machine he made Justin Jefferson to pay back his ADP. London is rising and you'll have to grab him at some point in Round 2 if you want him on your Fantasy rosters in 2024.