Minshew will battle it out with incumbent spot starter Aidan O'Connel for the Raiders' starting QB job in 2024. Minshew fit in well with the Colts in 2023 and settled in as a QB2 in Fantasy. While he had spike weeks (QB2 and QB6 finishes), he also struggled to finish weeks inside the top 12 at QB in all but three of his games. Minshew joins a Raiders group with talented pass catchers in Davante Adams, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but what should also be a run-first offense under HC Antonio Pierce. Minshew is a back-end QB2 if he wins the starting job and is not worth rostering in one-QB leagues.