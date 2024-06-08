For the second year in a row, Wilson is one of the most common breakout picks in Fantasy Football. Let's hope his quarterback stays healthy. We're drafting Wilson late in Round 1 in full PPR leagues and Round 2 everywhere else. The 24-year-old has caught passes from Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, and Chris Streveler in his first two seasons in the NFL. Somehow he topped 80 catches and 1,000 yards in both seasons anyway. With Rodgers under center, 100 catches and 1,500 yards is possible. Most notably, you should expect Wilson to score more. Rodgers has a career 6.2% touchdown rate, while Wilson has only scored on 2.2% of his career receptions. We expect him to double his career touchdowns and then some this season. Wilson is a top-10 WR in Dynasty who could leap into the top five with a hot start to the season.