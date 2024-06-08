Abanikanda never quite got going in 2023, as he played behind Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Dalvin Cook throughout the year. His best rushing game came in Week 16 against Washington when he turned nine carries into 43 yards. A week later, the team gave him seven targets but he only turned them into 27 yards. While Carter and Cook are gone, the Jets drafted both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, meaning Abanikanda will face stiff competition to earn the RB2 role. If he wins that job, he'll be worth a pick in the double-digit rounds of Fantasy drafts but it seems more likely Abanikanda should only be rostered in deep Dynasty leagues.