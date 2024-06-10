McLaughlin ranked as one of the NFL's most explosive running backs in 2023, so there's some potential for him to be helpful in Fantasy if he can earn more playing time in Denver this preseason. He finished inside the top 20 among qualifying RBs in yards per carry (5.4), avoided tackle rate (26.3%) and explosive play rate (10.5%). That sounds amazing but it comes with some sad context: McLaughlin had just 76 rushes in 17 games and never had more than nine runs in any game. If there's a positive, it's that McLaughlin is surrounded by slower talent in Denver's backfield, giving him a trait that could earn him more playing time if he excels this preseason. It's that potential that makes him a good late-round flier