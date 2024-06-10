The Buccaneers selected McMillan in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a productive career at Washington, where his numbers were much better in 2022 (79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine TDs) than his final year (45-559-5). He has the potential to emerge as a slot target in the Bucs offense and has intriguing Dynasty potential with Chris Godwin slated to reach free agency next offseason. McMillan is off the radar in redraft leagues, but he's worth considering in Round 3 of rookie-only drafts.