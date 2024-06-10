The Browns selected Thrash in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and he should provide some depth for Cleveland this season. Thrash is not worth drafting in most redraft leagues, and he's a flier at best in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. The Browns have a crowded receiving corps with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman and David Bell are also expected to be ahead of Thrash on the depth chart. We'll see if he can make plays when he gets on the field, and the Louisville product had 63 catches for 858 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. At best, you can add Thrash off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.