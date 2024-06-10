Sanders has been a borderline top-12 kicker each of the past two seasons and that's how we feel about him entering 2024. Last year's 85.7% field goal percentage and 98.3% extra point percentage in 2023 were his highest marks since his career year in 2020. The difference was that Sanders made five of seven kicks from beyond 50 yards last year after making just four of 12 the two prior years combined. Still, he hasn't attempted more than 32 field goals in a season since 2020 and we don't expect that to change with Mike McDaniel still in charge. If you want to bet on Sanders, just make sure you do so with a pick in the final round.