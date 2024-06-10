Three years after being drafted by the Broncos, Williams appears to be in a battle this preseason for playing time. Reports from offseason practices and even comments about competition from coach Sean Payton suggest that Williams' role could change. Denver has multiple running backs who have more speed than Williams showed last year and added a rookie in Audric Estime who can play with as much physicality as Williams. Coming back from a torn ACL in 2023, Williams averaged just 3.6 yards per rush, ranked outside the top 30 qualifying running backs in avoided tackle rate and explosive play rate, and had his stats salvaged by receptions (11 games with at least three catches) and occasional touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving). If reports on Williams turn positive by August then he'll be worth targeting in the Round 6 range, but until then Fantasy managers would be wise to dock him at least one round since he could be in an undesirable role by the time the season begins.