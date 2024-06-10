Here's why Smith-Njigba is a deserving breakout candidate: New Seahawks playcaller Ryan Grubb has dialed up at least 170 targets to his slot receivers in each of his past three years. This includes any receiver who lines up in the slot (Rome Odunze lined up both in the slot and out wide for Washington as an example), but it's a near-certainty that Smith-Njigba will handle that role the most for the Seahawks again in 2024. That kind of potential workload combined with Grubb's creativity in scheming his receivers open should give Smith-Njigba the needed boost to be a solid Fantasy contributor. Best of all, you don't have to draft Smith-Njigba until you get near the 100th overall pick in PPR drafts (maybe a tad later in non-PPR).