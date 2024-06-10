Daniels enters the NFL with as much Fantasy Football upside as a quarterback possibly could. He showed that upside in his final season at LSU when he threw 40 touchdown passes and ran for another 11. But this isn't just about him being older than his competition, as Daniels averaged 8.7 yards per pass attempt over 338 attempts as a 19-year-old freshman at Arizona State as well. Now he arrives in Washington with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson to help him excel in the NFL. In redraft, we are looking for Daniels in the double-digit rounds as a high-end QB2 but it won't take too many positive camp reports before Daniels moves into the top 12 QBs. In Dynasty, Daniels is in consideration for the 1.01 in Superflex leagues, but we prefer him at 1.03 behind Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. Just know that if he hits his true ceiling, we'll probably feel silly for putting anyone in front of him.