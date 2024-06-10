Brooks was arguably the highest-upside RB prospect in the 2024 class due to his ability to set up blocks, force missed tackles, and operate as a receiver out of the backfield. The latter point is key here with head coach Dave Canales coming over from Tampa, where he helped fuel Rachaad White's 2023 breakout via the ninth-most targets among all RBs. White also finished with the fifth-most touches among all RBs in 2023. Brooks' situation is different as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last season at Texas in a more crowded backfield than Tampa's was in 2023 with Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, but if he can earn a heavy workload, he's one of the highest-upside sixth-round draft picks you can find at any position. You might have to dip into Round 5 to grab Brooks if he recovers in time for training camp. Brooks is a candidate to be off the board in the top five of rookie-only drafts as the consensus RB1.