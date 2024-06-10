Travis will sit for at least a year behind Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor in New York. Travis averaged 8.5 yards per attempt as a passer in college and rushed for seven touchdowns in each of his final four seasons at Florida State. Both Rodgers and Taylor have injury concerns and there could be some intrigue for Travis if he were to get a shot to play with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. For now, Travis should only be rostered in Dynasty Superflex leagues, and he's no better than a Round 4 rookie pick in that format. He has slightly more appeal in Dynasty leagues that have taxi squad spots available because we do not expect Travis to get a chance in 2024.