There are some Fantasy managers concerned about Jefferson this season, and rightfully so. He has a new quarterback in rookie J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold with Kirk Cousins off to Atlanta, and that could be a problem. But we still believe in Jefferson, and he should once again be considered a top-five Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with the upside to be the No. 1 player at his position. He's worth drafting with a top-five overall pick. Last year, Jefferson played the final four games with Nick Mullens, and Jefferson was still dominant. He had 44 targets for 30 catches, 476 yards and two touchdowns, and he averaged 22.1 PPR points per game over that span. Jefferson is capable of producing with almost any quarterback in Kevin O'Connell's offense, and Jefferson should once again have a standout campaign in 2024. He averaged at least 17.1 PPR points per game in four years in a row, including each of the past two seasons of at least 20.2 PPR points per game.