A new team, a crowded receiving corps and a rookie quarterback are likely to rein in Allen's numbers in 2024, making him more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR leagues. Allen has consistently been a good stat producer, but he's also averaged at least six catches per game in each of his past seven seasons. Now in Chicago, the 32-year-old will share the field with D.J. Moore and first-rounder Rome Odunze while catching passes from rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. It's clear Allen won't have the 8.5 or more targets per game he's enjoyed in each of his last seven seasons, and it's also clear from watching him last season that he's not as explosive as he once was. With receptions his primary way of scoring Fantasy points, Allen could hit eight-year lows in Fantasy point totals, even if he's helping the Bears offense in other ways. We'd consider Allen in Round 8 in PPR drafts, Round 9-plus in non-PPR.