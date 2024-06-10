Bourne should have every opportunity to be the Patriots' No. 1 wide receiver in 2024, we're just not sure how valuable that role will be. Bourne topped 12 PPR Fantasy points in four of his seven healthy games in 2023. He averaged 7.3 targets per game over that stretch, which should be more valuable this year if the offense and quarterback play are improved. Still, Bourne will turn 29 in August and his career-high 800 receiving yards came back in 2021. The Patriots also have a host of young wide receivers coming after his targets. For those reasons, we're not drafting Bourne until at least Week 12 in a full PPR league.