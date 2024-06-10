We expect Gainwell to begin the season as the No. 2 running back in Philadelphia, but he'll have competition for that role from rookie Will Shipley. Gainwell only had double-digit touches in two games last season and he only scored 17.2 PPR Fantasy points in the two games combined. You can leave him on the waiver wire in all leagues for as long as Barkley is healthy and we wouldn't break the bank for him if he gets the chance to start. We would expect a full committee in that case and believe there is more upside with Shipley.