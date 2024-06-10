Walker is an easy RB to want in Fantasy because he's young and explosive, but an underwhelming 2023 and cloudy 2024 drags down his potential. In the 10 games in which he had at least 15 touches last season, he averaged 16 PPR points per game. In the other five? 7.8 PPR points per game, though that includes a matchup he left early (9.2 if you take it out). The same thing happened in 2022 -- in 10 games with at least 15 touches he averaged 17.1 PPR points per game and did practically bupkis in the others. And since most of those touches throughout his career have been carries, not catches, his PPR upside is really limited. New Seahawks playcaller Ryan Grubb has a track record of leaning into the passing game, and with a dynamic trio of receivers on staff that figures to be the case in 2024. That stings Walker much more than the presence of Zach Charbonnet, who was active for nine of 10 games Walker had a lot of carries in and wasn't a nuisance near the goal line. Walker figures to be much more consistent in non-PPR than full-PPR, but in both formats he should get taken between 38th and 50th overall as a good No. 2 RB.