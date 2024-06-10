If Herbert remains with the Bears this season then he'll be the No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift to open the year. But there's the potential of Herbert getting traded since Chicago has a crowded backfield, which also features Roschon Johnson. The Bears will likely lean on Swift as long as he's healthy, and Johnson could play a role in the passing game. That could leave Herbert without the potential for many touches, and he's only worth a late-round pick. However, if he gets traded, that could make Herbert an attractive Fantasy option depending on his destination. In 2023, Herbert scored at least 11.4 PPR points in four of the 12 games he played, but he also had just six games with double digits in touches. It will be difficult to trust Herbert in most Fantasy leagues if he stays with the Bears and Swift is healthy, so hopefully he's dealt to a new team where he could showcase his skills. Remember, in 2022 Herbert led the NFL at 5.7 yards per carry.