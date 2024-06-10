Optimism is high for Murray to return to his top-10 Fantasy QB form now that he's completely over his ACL rehab from 2023 and is armed with outstanding rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Cardinals passing game. In eight starts last season, Murray averaged 20.8 Fantasy points per game, notching at least 22 in half of them. That was good for 11th-best among quarterbacks in that time frame, continuing his trend of being a top-12 finisher in per-game Fantasy average (he was ninth in 2022 and seventh in 2021 and 2020). It would then make sense to target Murray as at least the eighth quarterback off the board in Fantasy drafts since he's had some consistency through his career and has the upside to have an even stronger season in 2024. Taking him by Round 7 in one-QB leagues doesn't feel like too big of a risk; if you want him in Superflex/two-QB drafts, be prepared to spend a top-15 choice.