We're not ready to invest more than a late-round pick on McCaffrey in redraft this season, but that doesn't mean there's no reason to be excited about the rookie in the future. He's an older prospect at 23 years old, but he has above-average speed and athleticism, third-round draft capital, and NFL genes working in his favor. He was also a QB for his first three years of college, which helps with understanding coverages and gives more reason to believe he has room to grow as a pass catcher. Expect him to fill the big slot role as soon as he's ready to contribute and hope he can find the same red zone success he did his final year in college when he scored 13 touchdowns. McCaffrey is worthy of a pick in Round 3 or 4 of rookie-only drafts.