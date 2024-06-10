Musgrave should be considered the No. 1 tight end for the Packers this season, but he'll compete with Tucker Kraft for that role. We expect Musgrave to be the top tight end in Green Bay to open the season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2023, Musgrave was the No. 1 tight end for the Packers early in the year before missing six games in a row with a lacerated kidney from Weeks 12-17. Before getting hurt, Musgrave scored at least 8.0 PPR points in five of 10 games. Along with Kraft, the Packers have a crowded receiving corps with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, and it could be tough for Musgrave to earn consistent targets. Plan on Musgrave as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end with the chance to be a low-end starter if things go well, and hopefully he can look like the tight end we saw early in 2023 before he got injured.